News
Midwest City Revitalization To Include New Warren Theatre
MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma - The metro area’s newest Warren Theatre is on pace to open next Spring in Midwest City as part of the Sooner Rose Shopping Center.
Midwest City Economic Development Director Robert Coleman says the 65-thousand-square foot facility will boast ten movie screens and will seat up to a thousand people.
“And it will have four balcony seating areas, and it’s very special. It’s almost like a 14-screen cinema, but it will be a total of 10 under one roof,” he said.
Coleman says the New Warren Theatre will actually be the only remaining Warren-owned theatre complex in the state.