Protections Available For Domestic Violence Survivors
Domestic violence experts say “Victim Protection Orders” or “VPO’s” are only part of a complex problem.
Mary Logan filed a VPO against her husband Joh Logan in Pottawatomie County a full week before he attacked her and her son with machetes in their home near Prague last Thursday.
Yovana Medina directs the Victim’s Assistance Program for the YWCA. She says many domestic violence perpetrators ignore protection orders filed against them.
According to Medina, victims all across the state can help themselves by calling the state hotline number at 1-800-522-7233.
Operators and Advocates she will help victims find services and shelters closest to them.
“We want to be supportive in what it is they think they need to do,” Medina said.
John Logan made his first court appearance Tuesday morning. His bond remains $250,000.