Controversial Social Media Posts Prompt ODOT to Reevaluate Safety Policy
OKLAHOMA CITY - Staff at the Oklahoma Department of Transportation are trying to clear the air after a video posted online of an unidentified man walking through their building made waves.
ODOT staff say they are now a target of a harassing social media campaign.
The YouTube video in question is titled, "Security Guard Slams Me into Door." The user references a confrontation with Security and State Troopers at ODOT's public headquarters after he walked in filming without identification.
The clip racked up about 10,000 views in just the past 24 hours.
A YouTube account was posted under the username, "News Now OKC."
The man behind the channel claims to be a First and Second Amendment Auditor and has several videos posted over the past month testing the rules at various local and state agencies.
ODOT Staff posted on their Facebook page Tuesday night, and their employees now fear for their safety after the visitor entered the building undetected, and disregarded security safeguards and alarmed a female employee in her office after hours
Because of hateful comments ODOT is known to review its checking procedure and to screen public posts on the Department’s Facebook Page. Staff said visitors willing to follow the Department’s safety protocol are always welcome at ODOT during regular business hours.