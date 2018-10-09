Interim OU Defensive Coordinator, Ruffin McNeill, Speaks On New Role
Ruffin McNeill, the new interim defensive coordinator for the University of Oklahoma college football program held a press conference Tuesday evening addressing the team’s transition since the dismissal of former defensive coordinator Mike Stoops.
McNeill was already serving as the team’s assistant head coach and defensive tackles coach before being given the new role.
In Tuesday's conference, McNeill said the team is working to get to know each other.
McNeill says he knows Lincoln Riley’s decision to fire Mike Stoops was a tough move to make.
“I understand it was tough, and everybody knows Mike’s a great person…and I know it was tough on Lincoln,” McNeill said.
McNeill says when it comes to the structure of defense, he likes what the team is already doing, stating that everyone was a part of the ideas already in place. His focus is to make sure expectations and efforts are being met.