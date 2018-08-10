Firelake Fireflight Balloon Festival This Weekend In Shawnee - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Firelake Fireflight Balloon Festival This Weekend In Shawnee

Posted: Updated:
By Ashley Holden, News 9
Connect
SHAWNEE, Oklahoma -
A major balloon festival will take flight in Oklahoma this weekend. 
Shawnee is hosting the Firelake Fireflight Balloon Fest for two days where guests can find balloon glows, balloon launches, rides and entertainment for the entire family. 
The festival also includes a petting zoo, an art show, and a vendor market. Guests can attend August 10 from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and August 11 from 6:45 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Commercial flights will also be available August 12 at 10:00 a.m. 
The festival is lovated at 1702 S Gordon Cooper Dr. Shawnee, OK 74801 
For more information about the event, click here.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Boil Order In Jones Lifted, Mayor Says

    Boil Order In Jones Lifted, Mayor Says

    The boil order in Jones has been lifted, the mayor told News 9. 

    More >>

    The boil order in Jones has been lifted, the mayor told News 9. 

    More >>

  • Cleveland Co. Sheriff's Office Looking For Person Of Interest

    Cleveland Co. Sheriff's Office Looking For Person Of Interest

    The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a person of interest.  Authorities looking to locate Ashley Johnson who may have information regarding an adult male who was transported unconscious to the Norman Regional Hospital with a serious head injury. Johnson is described as a white female in her mid-30's, approximately 5'4" and 125 lbs. with dark brown hair.  Authorities said the person who dropped off the male stated he w...

    More >>

    The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a person of interest.  Authorities looking to locate Ashley Johnson who may have information regarding an adult male who was transported unconscious to the Norman Regional Hospital with a serious head injury. Johnson is described as a white female in her mid-30's, approximately 5'4" and 125 lbs. with dark brown hair.  Authorities said the person who dropped off the male stated he w...

    More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.