Firelake Fireflight Balloon Festival This Weekend In Shawnee

A major balloon festival will take flight in Oklahoma this weekend.

Shawnee is hosting the Firelake Fireflight Balloon Fest for two days where guests can find balloon glows, balloon launches, rides and entertainment for the entire family.

The festival also includes a petting zoo, an art show, and a vendor market. Guests can attend August 10 from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and August 11 from 6:45 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Commercial flights will also be available August 12 at 10:00 a.m.

The festival is lovated at 1702 S Gordon Cooper Dr. Shawnee, OK 74801