Firelake Fireflight Balloon Festival This Weekend In Shawnee

The boil order in Jones has been lifted, the mayor told News 9.More >>
The boil order in Jones has been lifted, the mayor told News 9.More >>
The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a person of interest. Authorities looking to locate Ashley Johnson who may have information regarding an adult male who was transported unconscious to the Norman Regional Hospital with a serious head injury. Johnson is described as a white female in her mid-30's, approximately 5'4" and 125 lbs. with dark brown hair. Authorities said the person who dropped off the male stated he w...More >>
The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a person of interest. Authorities looking to locate Ashley Johnson who may have information regarding an adult male who was transported unconscious to the Norman Regional Hospital with a serious head injury. Johnson is described as a white female in her mid-30's, approximately 5'4" and 125 lbs. with dark brown hair. Authorities said the person who dropped off the male stated he w...More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.