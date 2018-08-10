NASA Package That Fell From Sky With Note Mentioning Trump Spark - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NASA Package That Fell From Sky With Note Mentioning Trump Sparks Alarm In New Jersey

By CBS News

A suspicious package that fell from the sky over New Jersey caused some alarm because it contained a note that mentioned President Donald Trump.

South Brunswick police say the package, attached to a parachute, was making a hissing sound and included a note that said: "NASA Atmospheric Research Instrument NOT A BOMB!" If this lands near the President, we at NASA wish him a great round of golf."

Mr. Trump has been staying at his golf club in Bedminster, which is 29 miles away.

"The weather researchers were apologetic for any concerns they had raised by the hand written note on the device," police said in a statement.

NASA told WNBC-TV the package, which fell on Tuesday, is part of six balloons that were launched to measure ozone. It says a summer student employee wrote the note in a "misguided attempt to be lighthearted," and that the student has been removed from the project.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

