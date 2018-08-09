Two Pawnee Students In Custody For Planned School Shooting

Pawnee Police Chief Wesley Clymer says two teenaged boys are in police custody accused of planning a school shooting.

Clymer says a credible tip came in through OKC CrimeStoppers on Tuesday. Later that day, Pawnee County Sheriff’s deputies found the two teenagers, both Pawnee High School sophomores, and took them into custody.

Clymer says the teenagers were trying to organize a mass shooting at the school and were planning a double suicide after. As a parent and the town’s police chief, Clymer said the news made him sick to his stomach.

He says Oklahoma’s FBI branch, the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Pawnee Police Department are all investigating. Pawnee Public Schools students are still on summer break. Classes start back on Friday, August 24.

But even though classes haven’t resumed, Clymer says the district still sent out an alert to parents to make them aware of what happened.

“To let them know everything is okay. What threat was is no longer,” Clymer said.

The police chief says the district attorney and a judge will determine what’s next for the teenagers.