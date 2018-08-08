2-Year-Old Who Overcame The Odds And Learned To Walk Inspires Mi - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

2-Year-Old Who Overcame The Odds And Learned To Walk Inspires Millions

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News
CBS News CBS News

Two-year-old Roman Dinkel was diagnosed with spina bifida, a defect in an embryo's developing spine, after an ultrasound at 20 weeks.

"We just expected to hear the normal things — this is the size of the head, this is the size of his feet, all those fun things, but what we heard was he had extra fluid on his brain and extra fluid on his spine," Roman's mother Whitney Dinkel said.

Despite the odds, his parents were determined to persevere. Roman actually had an operation before he was born to increase his chances of being able to walk. 

"I had to let him fall a few times so he'd know I wouldn't be there to catch him, and he had to learn how to catch himself," Whitney said.

Perhaps that's why, when he finally did walk after days of practicing, Roman was so excited to show the family dog, Maggie, what he could do. Roman's mom was excited too. She posted the video on Facebook and in just hours, people around the world were sharing in Roman's joy. Mom and Dad have received non-stop messages. 

"From random people telling us their story, you know, how they were depressed, or you know, how they were suicidal, or how they were going through these medical situations and to see that he influenced them in a positive way to change their mindset and change their view it's just so heartwarming. It feels like he just gave hope to so many people with a seven-second clip."

A seven-second reminder to never give up. Courtesy of 2-year-old Roman Dinkel. 

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • 2-Year-Old Who Overcame The Odds And Learned To Walk Inspires Millions

    2-Year-Old Who Overcame The Odds And Learned To Walk Inspires Millions

    CBS NewsCBS News
    CBS NewsCBS News
    Two-year-old Roman Dinkel was diagnosed with spina bifida, a defect in an embryo's developing spine, after an ultrasound at 20 weeks. "We just expected to hear the normal things — this is the size of the head, this is the size of his feet, all those fun things, but what we heard was he had extra fluid on his brain and extra fluid on his spine," Roman's mother Whitney Dinkel said. Despite the odds, his parents were determined to persevere. Roman actually had an operat...More >>
    Two-year-old Roman Dinkel was diagnosed with spina bifida, a defect in an embryo's developing spine, after an ultrasound at 20 weeks. "We just expected to hear the normal things — this is the size of the head, this is the size of his feet, all those fun things, but what we heard was he had extra fluid on his brain and extra fluid on his spine," Roman's mother Whitney Dinkel said. Despite the odds, his parents were determined to persevere. Roman actually had an operat...More >>

  • Report: Former Trump Aide Omarosa Manigault Newman Secretly Recorded The President

    Report: Former Trump Aide Omarosa Manigault Newman Secretly Recorded The President

    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

    Lordy, there are tapes.  Former Trump administration official Omarosa Manigault Newman secretly recorded conversations with President Trump, according to The Daily Beast. =

    More >>

    Lordy, there are tapes.  Former Trump administration official Omarosa Manigault Newman secretly recorded conversations with President Trump, according to The Daily Beast. =

    More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.