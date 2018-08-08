Strong Storms Leave Behind Damage In Piedmont

Strong storms blew through the state overnight and Wednesday morning, knocking out power and damaging buildings.

One of the hardest hit areas was Piedmont, where some folks are still without electricity.

That electricity went out because the storms knocked down 25 power polls along Piedmont Road, just south of town.

Piedmont Road is still closed as crews have been working to replace the power polls.

And they're not the only ones cleaning up Wednesday.

Jim Gardner and Bob Mills Sky News 9 had an overhead view of the damage near Piedmont. High winds completely tore off one roof and almost another, and knocked down fences and trees across the countryside.