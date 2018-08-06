Pit Bull Blind After Being Shot In Face - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Pit Bull Blind After Being Shot In Face

BLANCHARD, Oklahoma -

Blanchard Police are investigating after a dog was found shot in the face, dehydrated, and wandering on the side of a roadway.

X-rays revealed someone shot the pit bull with dozens of buckshot pellets.

On Monday, the pit bull, now named Petunia, was taken to an animal eye expert in Tulsa.

The doctor said she will never see again and will also need her left eye removed next week.

“Right now we are just trying to get her comfortable and bring her to the best specialist and give her everything that she needs,” said Brittany Stephens with the Infinity Farms Sanctuary and Rescue in Norman.

Stephens has been caring for the animal and hopes to eventually find Petunia a forever home.

Click here if you would like to donate to her care at the Infinity Farms Animal Sanctuary and Rescue.

