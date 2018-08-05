Community Comes Together To Bring Bottled Water To Jones Residen - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Community Comes Together To Bring Bottled Water To Jones Residents

JONES, Oklahoma -

The town of Jones City is under a boil water advisory after E. coli was found in the water. On Sunday, a community came together to help each other with this one basic but necessary need.

“It just happened so quickly,” said Senior Pastor Shyloe O’Neal with the Jones First United Methodist Church.

The pink notices went out on Saturday in Jones, warning the community that E. coli was found in the water.

“Our neighbors really matter to us and we just want them to be safe,” said O’Neal.

On Sunday, members of the church jumped into action.       

“Gallons and gallons in every household every day are going to be needed,” she said.

The church is collecting donations of bottled water to hand out to anyone in need. They also plan to deliver to those who can't get out.

“People need water to be able to brush their teeth and wash their dishes and care for their pets and the list goes on and on,” said O’Neal.

This is the first time Jones has had an issue with its water. The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality is working with the town to uncover how the bacteria contaminated the water supply.

“We're working diligently to solve the problem, I can guarantee you that,” said Chris Hofen, Patrolman and Public Information Officer with the Jones City Police Department. “As long as you follow the directives that are set forth by the Public Works Department and by the DEQ, you should be fine.”

Those directives include bringing water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before using or use bottled water. However, for some businesses, there was no choice but to close.

“I've got friends that live here and so yeah it's a big deal,” said Jimmy Walker, who along with his wife, owns 405 Towing and Nicoma Park Feed.

Walker wasn't affected by the contaminated water, but his customers were.

“There's some people here just can't get out and get around and a four-dollar case of water is a big deal for a lot of people,” he said.

He bought palettes of water and handed it out with his son on Sunday.

“It touches my heart,” said O’Neal. “They're already bringing water, trying to figure out ways to bring more. These are good people; the people of Jones are good people.”

This issue could take up to two weeks to resolve but the community will be updated through flyers and social media on when the water is once again safe. Go to the town’s Facebook page here

If you need water, you can contact the First United Methodist Church at (405) 399-2926 or on Facebook.

