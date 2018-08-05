Kellyanne Conway Defends Trump's Attacks On The Media - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Kellyanne Conway Defends Trump's Attacks On The Media

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News
CBS News CBS News

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway is defending President Trump's persistent attacks on the news media, claiming that some journalists emphasize "emotion over information." Her comments on Sunday's "Face the Nation" come after Mr. Trump leveled new attacks on the press on Twitter and during a rally in Ohio on Saturday, referring to some news networks as "corrupt" and "disgusting" for their coverage of the administration. 

Conway said the president's message pertains to "some reporters, not all" and his rhetoric is not meant to paint with "a broad brush." She said some reporters are more concerned about their "own egos than doing every-man interviews."

"The president wants people to give information, news they can use," Conway said, suggesting that some reporters "say things on Twitter that they would not get away with in print."

"I think the temperature needs to be dialed down overall," she added

"Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan suggested that the president's assertion that the press is the "enemy of the people" and that journalists have caused "wars" may put journalists at risk. Conway said she doesn't think that journalists are the enemy of the people, but instead are "enemy of the relevant and the news you can use."

"I think that most of the sins are sins of omission, not commission," Conway said, criticizing the lack of news coverage of such events like Vice President Mike Pence's receiving of war remains from North Korea. Brennan reminded Conway that CBS News did in fact cover the event with Pence in its entirety.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Your Vote Counts

    Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.

  • PoliticalMore>>

  • Student protests surge in Bangladesh capital

    Student protests surge in Bangladesh capital

    Sunday, August 5 2018 2:13 PM EDT2018-08-05 18:13:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/A. M. Ahad). Bangladeshi students participate in a protest in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. Five days of protests by tens of thousands of students angry over the traffic deaths of two of their colleagues have largely cut off the ...(AP Photo/A. M. Ahad). Bangladeshi students participate in a protest in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. Five days of protests by tens of thousands of students angry over the traffic deaths of two of their colleagues have largely cut off the ...
    Thousands of angry young people have again taken to the streets of Bangladesh's capital to demand safer streets, facing police firing tear gas and pro-government activists who attacked some with sticks and clubs.More >>
    Thousands of angry young people have again taken to the streets of Bangladesh's capital to demand safer streets, facing police firing tear gas and pro-government activists who attacked some with sticks and clubs.More >>

  • Trump acknowledges purpose of meeting with Russian lawyer

    Trump acknowledges purpose of meeting with Russian lawyer

    Sunday, August 5 2018 2:12 PM EDT2018-08-05 18:12:56 GMT
    President Donald Trump is renewing his attacks on two of his favorite targets: the special counsel Russia probe and the news media.More >>
    President Donald Trump is renewing his attacks on two of his favorite targets: the special counsel Russia probe and the news media.More >>

  • Trump rips LeBron James' smarts hours before rally in Ohio

    Trump rips LeBron James' smarts hours before rally in Ohio

    Sunday, August 5 2018 1:58 PM EDT2018-08-05 17:58:14 GMT
    President Donald Trump is turning his wrath on basketball superstar LeBron James.More >>
    President Donald Trump is turning his wrath on basketball superstar LeBron James.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.