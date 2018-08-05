Kellyanne Conway Defends Trump's Attacks On The Media

A strong earthquake struck the Indonesian tourist island of Lombok on Sunday, killing at least three people and shaking neighboring Bali, one week after another quake on Lombok killed more than a dozen.More >>
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway is defending President Trump's persistent attacks on the news media, claiming that some journalists emphasize "emotion over information."More >>
