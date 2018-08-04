OKC Coffee and Cars Celebrates 7th Anniversary

Vintage cars, sports cars and piping hot coffee make for a great Saturday morning.

And this morning, Coffee and Cars celebrated its 7th year.

Coffee and Cars is a local group that gathers every first Saturday of the month on 122nd and May in northwest Oklahoma City.

Event oganizers say today is a way to give back to the community.

All t-shirt sales from this morning. went to a metro-area nonprofit called Sharing Tree.