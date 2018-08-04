Carrie Underwood Donates Generous Gift To Checotah High School - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Carrie Underwood Donates Generous Gift To Checotah High School

CHECOTAH, Oklahoma -

Checotah native Carrie Underwood donated a great gift to her old high school on Saturday.

Underwood provided new stage curtains for the Checotah High Event Center which school officials say will be ready for everyone to see during their Meet the Teacher night on Tuesday.

“They look amazing and will give our students the great opportunity to experience a professional stage setting. Thank you, Carrie for supporting Checotah Schools and continuing to help make your hometown one of the best little towns in Oklahoma,” said a Checotah official.

