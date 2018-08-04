Fiery Plan Crash In Ponca City, Confirmed Fatalities

A small passenger plane has crashed into a soybean field near Ponca City Saturday, Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials confirm.

According to report, a plane with four people onboard crashed north of Hubbard Road and U Street.

Firefighters say all four victims were burned in the crash.

Kay County Sheriff Steve Kelly says there are confirmed fatalities.

We're told the ground is to wet for fire crews to get to the plane.

This is a developing story. News 9 and News9.com will keep you updated as more information becomes available.