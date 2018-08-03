Red Dirt Diaries: World Class Counter - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Red Dirt Diaries: World Class Counter

OKLAHOMA CITY -

A metro auctioneer is proving to have world class talents.

Barrett Bray has been in the auction industry for 10 years and started his own business this year at www.bidbray.com.

In July, Bray competed in the International Auctioneer Championships in Jacksonville, Florida. The event featured more than 75 men and woman contestants. Each one auctioned off various items drawn at random.

One of Bray’s items for was a crystal peanut shaped dish.

“How did you sell that?” joked Bray.

"Place it on the coffee table during some easy snack time TV,” Bray is heard saying during the competition, going into his frenzied pace of auctioning.

After several rounds, Bray became the first ever to win the International Auctioneer Championship on his very first try.

“This is considered the Super Bowl of the auction industry. I'm literally waiting on my ring to come in the mail. That's not a joke, it’s just an unbelievable honor” said Bray.

The win means Bray will serve as an ambassador doing many charity auctions throughout the country including one at St. Jude’s Hospital in Memphis.

Meanwhile, Bray will be auctioning off a home in Gaillardia on his website.

“No matter what it is, competition in the market place will tell you what it’s worth,” said Bray about his service.

