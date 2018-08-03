Robbers Steal Donations To Salvation Army From OKC Store - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Robbers Steal Donations To Salvation Army From OKC Store

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A robbery at a metro gaming store happened in a matter of seconds.

But the suspects weren't after the money in the register. Instead, they took off with donations for charity.

Game HQ located near SW 89 and Western was participating in the Salvation Army's Buck for Bikes program and had only a few collection days left when two people stole the donation bucket.

The Bucks for Bikes program raises money to help provide bicycles for less fortunate children on Christmas.

Game HQ called the police, and filed a police report.

They say this is the first time anything like this has happened to them.

The store owners are disappointed the bucket has been stolen but they are asking for the public to continue to donate to the program.

Click here if you wish to donate.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.