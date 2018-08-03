EMSA Trains 1st Therapy Dog For OKC Metro

EMSA is training its first comfort therapy dog in Oklahoma City.

Goldendoodle Ollie will give love to metro victims during emergencies.

“People start petting him and their stress from the day, just melts,” Ollie’s supervisor Preston White said.

Ollie will be able to interact with victims of emergencies when words aren’t enough.

“I can't say the right thing. I can't comfort them the right way, but he truly does. I've become a believer in the therapy and comfort animal program,” White said.

White and Ollie are a few weeks into more than a year of training.

Ollie is currently practicing by bringing comfort to his many pals at EMSA.

The dog was bred for this.

Ollie’s parents were deployed to comfort survivors of the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

When he's ready, Ollie will ride along with White waiting to be deployed.

It's not the most difficult job for a dog, but sometimes it’s a job only a dog can do.

“He does pretty good with just hanging out, letting people pet him,” White said.

Ollie’s brother is the therapy dog for EMSA in Tulsa.