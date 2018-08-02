Thieves Steal Minivan Of Double Amputee In Shawnee - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Thieves Steal Minivan Of Double Amputee In Shawnee

Posted: Updated:
Thieves steal the wheelchair accessible van of a double amputee in Shawnee. Thieves steal the wheelchair accessible van of a double amputee in Shawnee.
SHAWNEE, Oklahoma -

Thieves steal the wheelchair accessible van of a double amputee in Shawnee.

The vehicle was a gift from church members to Ron Fritch and his wife a couple years ago. It's the only way the retired missionary can leave the house after losing both legs to illness two years ago.

On Monday, the vehicle was stolen outside the home of his caretaker in Shawnee.

Someone broke into the home and took the keys to the min-van.

“I wanted them to give their heart to the lord and bring my van back,” said Ron Fritch.

The vehicle 2000 Gold Dodge Caravan.

The couple is holding out hope that the vehicle will be returned soon.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.