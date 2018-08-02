Thieves Steal Minivan Of Double Amputee In Shawnee

Thieves steal the wheelchair accessible van of a double amputee in Shawnee.

The vehicle was a gift from church members to Ron Fritch and his wife a couple years ago. It's the only way the retired missionary can leave the house after losing both legs to illness two years ago.

On Monday, the vehicle was stolen outside the home of his caretaker in Shawnee.

Someone broke into the home and took the keys to the min-van.

“I wanted them to give their heart to the lord and bring my van back,” said Ron Fritch.

The vehicle 2000 Gold Dodge Caravan.

The couple is holding out hope that the vehicle will be returned soon.