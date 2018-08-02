Officials Issue Warning To Drivers To Ensure Crosswalk Safety

School is now back in session in Oklahoma City.

By now, may have noticed the flashing school zone lights and crossing guards near many of the schools. There are a total of 88 schools in the Oklahoma City School District.

That means a lot of school zones to be aware of. Oklahoma City Police say awareness is important at all times while on the road, but especially when driving near schools.

Speeding in school zones can carry a heftier fine than normal and officers will be watching.

"Slow down let's prevent a tragedy if we can just take an extra few minutes to pass though the zones or to get to work and be mindful of the kids out there," said Gary Knight, OKCPD.

Officer also want drivers to use caution when driving around school buses dropping off and picking up students. The district transports around 12,000 kids to and from school every day.