News 9 Plus To Rebroadcast Attorney General Debate

News 9 Plus (KSBI) will rebroadcast the Attorney General run off debate between Gentner Drummond and Mike Hunter on Thursday, Aug. 2 at 9 p.m. CT and also Sunday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. CT.

Drummond and Hunter are vying for the Republican nomination to run against Democrat Mark Myles in November.

The debate will be carried live on News 9 on Tuesday, July 31.