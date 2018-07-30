Storms Move Into The State Monday Producing Heavy Flooding - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

By Jed Castles, News 9 Weather
Storms moved throughout the state Monday with heavy rainfall, wind gusts and lightning. 

Early storms arrived around 3-5 a.m. 

The line of storms continued southeast.

Heavy flooding was spotted in several areas of the city. 

Storm chances will continue into the daylight hours. Rain totals will exceed 2 inches in some locations. Some flooding will be possible. North winds and milder as the day progresses.

Great temps 60s for lows and 80s for highs Tuesday and Wednesday. The heat returns late week!

