Storms Move Into The State Monday Producing Heavy Flooding

Storms moved throughout the state Monday with heavy rainfall, wind gusts and lightning.

Early storms arrived around 3-5 a.m.

Damaging winds up to 75mph are moving SE just west of Kingfisher and will be moving towards Okarche, Piedmont, Calumet and Lucky Star Casino. #okwx @news9 @tornadopayne @themahler @Cassieheiter pic.twitter.com/9gGfEWZk3A — Justin Rudicel (@ChasingtheMeso) July 30, 2018

The line of storms continued southeast.

What a rain! Line of storms continue to move southeast at 30mph as the severe weather threat has weakened. Watch out for flooded roads this morning as rain will continue for another hour or two. #okwx @news9 @tornadopayne @themahler @Cassieheiter pic.twitter.com/ssXr7lO13K — Justin Rudicel (@ChasingtheMeso) July 30, 2018

Heavy flooding was spotted in several areas of the city.

Whoa! This is NW 63rd and Classen. It pretty much looks like a stream because of all the flooding. @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/KYAPXdYXN8 — Ashley Holden News 9 (@ashleyvholden) July 30, 2018

Storm chances will continue into the daylight hours. Rain totals will exceed 2 inches in some locations. Some flooding will be possible. North winds and milder as the day progresses.

Great temps 60s for lows and 80s for highs Tuesday and Wednesday. The heat returns late week!