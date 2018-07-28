1 Transported After Shooting At SW OKC Apartment Complex

Police are investigating after a person was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking of a Southwest Oklahoma City apartment complex.

A neighbor told police a male victim was found at the Cinnamon Square Apartments at SW 66th and May Avenue around 12:45 p.m. The neighbor also told police a SUV drove off from the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital. His name has not been released.

This is a developing story.