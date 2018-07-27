Red Dirt Diaries: Cutting it Forward

On Fridays near 2nd Street and Coltrane in Edmond, you may notice a shiny airstream camper parked.

It’s a mobile barbershop called “En Root.”

Barber Bruce Waight started the business a year ago after finding the vintage camper trailer in Jones.

Waight and another barber work alongside each other and stay very busy, especially on Fridays.

“It’s a confidence booster,” said Waight about getting a good haircut.

Waight thinks the barbershop experience shouldn’t be exclusive to his paying customers. That’s why he and his co-worker cut hair at the homeless center in downtown OKC.

Since cutting hair for free for those you can’t afford it, Waight learned that his own father was homeless at one time in his life.

“We didn’t even know,” said Waight.

On August 6, Waight will open a barbershop inside a strip center at Classen and Northwest 35th, that will be called “Rooted.”

All the proceeds for opening day at “Rooted” will be donated to the Home Alliance.

Meanwhile, “En Root” isn’t done making stops.

Waight said it will be part of a non-profit called “Cut it Forward.”

The barber said it will be used for events to continue to provide free haircuts to folks who could use a clean cut.

“It makes you feel good about yourself,” said Waight about his service.

You can learn more here: https://enrootokc.com/