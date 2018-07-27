Baby Boom! Norman Fire Dept. Celebrates 9 Babies In Less Than A Year

There's a baby boom in Norman, and you need look no further than the local firehouse.

"In less than a year, the (Norman Fire Department) family has grown by nine with two on the way," the Norman Fire Department posted to its Facebook page Friday.

The little ones were born from August 2017 to July 2018.

"Congratulations to all of our proud parents," they said.

This isn't the first fire department baby boom in Oklahoma in 2018. Earlier this year, firefighters in Glenpool celebrated their own baby boom!