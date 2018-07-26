Business Helps Out Yukon CBD Store Hit By Thieves

A generous donation is restocking the shelves of a metro CBD store. Wild Woman Wellness in Yukon was wiped out by thieves Wednesday morning. Now, a Norman business has stepped up to help out.

Natural Native specializes in CBD products, and is veteran owned. So when they saw what happened to new business owner and fellow veteran owner Megan Dedmon they leaped into action.

“I was blown away,” said Dedmon.

In less then 24 hours, Natural Native restocked her shelves and restored her faith in humanity.

“They told me they were really sorry for what happened,” said Dedmon.

Natural Native COO David Hopwood and his team came bearing boxes of merchandise, hoping to soften the sting of crime.

“There's a lot of expense opening any kind of business and especially in this industry the raw products are somewhat expensive,” said Hopwood.

Adding further insult, Hopwood said the criminals caused a lot of damage for little gain.

“It's CBD, there's nothing that's going to get you feeling funky, if you got some inflammation going on, you've got a headache, some pain and some anxiety then you need this. But I don't think you need a few thousand dollars’ worth of it,” said Hopwood.

Dedmon said while she has no doubt she'll bounce back, she plans on keeping a jar of shattered glass to serve as a reminder of what she overcame and the generosity that followed.

“The veteran community, no matter how long you were in the military or what branch you served in we all look out for each other,” said Dedmon, “ To be able to have a large order like this it really is going to keep me in business.”