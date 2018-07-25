Legislative Committee Discusses Medical Marijuana Rules

A former University of Oklahoma executive called a press conference Wednesday afternoon to detail his termination from the school and counter allegations of impropriety. Jabar Shumate, who has served as both a state senator and representative, said he was forced to resign his position and was wrongly terminated as Vice President of the Office of University Community, which was created in the wake of a scandal involving the SAE fraternity on campus. Shumate said he was informed the u...More >>
A former University of Oklahoma executive called a press conference Wednesday afternoon to detail his termination from the school and counter allegations of impropriety. Jabar Shumate, who has served as both a state senator and representative, said he was forced to resign his position and was wrongly terminated as Vice President of the Office of University Community, which was created in the wake of a scandal involving the SAE fraternity on campus. Shumate said he was informed the u...More >>
Police have found a 4-day-old baby who was reportedly taken by her mother from a northeast Oklahoma City home.More >>
Police have found a 4-day-old baby who was reportedly taken by her mother from a northeast Oklahoma City home.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.