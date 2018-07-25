Pres. Trump's Hollywood Star Destroyed With Apparent Pickaxe

President Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was destroyed early Wednesday morning.

Officials are investigating the hole in the sidewalk where the President's star used to be. CBS-Los Angeles first reported the incident. Donald Trump's star has been vandalized on several occasions since 2016.

#BREAKING Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been destroyed with a pickaxe. The star was previously destroyed on October 26, 2016. pic.twitter.com/37jDuNArDY — KPIX 5 (@KPIXtv) July 25, 2018

According to one report, a witness said they saw a construction worker with a pickaxe demolish the star around 3:30 a.m. No arrests have been made.

No injuries were reported.