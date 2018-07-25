Pres. Trump's Hollywood Star Destroyed With Apparent Pickaxe - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Pres. Trump's Hollywood Star Destroyed With Apparent Pickaxe

Posted: Updated:
LOS ANGELES -

President Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was destroyed early Wednesday morning. 

Officials are investigating the hole in the sidewalk where the President's star used to be. CBS-Los Angeles first reported the incident. Donald Trump's star has been vandalized on several occasions since 2016.

According to one report, a witness said they saw a construction worker with a pickaxe demolish the star around 3:30 a.m. No arrests have been made.

No injuries were reported. 

