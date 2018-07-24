Your 2 Cents: News 9’s History Of Innovative Storm Forecasting - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Your 2 Cents: News 9’s History Of Innovative Storm Forecasting

Posted: Updated:

 We've been celebrating David Payne's 50th birthday for a couple of days now, at his request, and last night I told you about his skill and passion for Oklahoma's wild weather, and the impact he's had on his co-workers here at News 9 over the past 5 years. 

Here's what you had to say:

Jim from Newalla first: "I moved to OK about 2 weeks prior to the May 3, 1999 tornadoes. My first memory of David is his storm tracking during that day and how well informed he helped keep all of us. No one else could have replaced Gary and made it his own like David has."

Marie in Del City: "Happy birthday dear Mr. David Payne, I am glad that Kelly Ogle said what he did. He is sincere and a dear friend for you."

Trudy writes: "Got used to seeing Uncle Gary for all those years, now it's Cousin David and it's still rockin."

Peggy in Calvin Oklahoma says: "We live in Calvin, Oklahoma and we count on David when bad weather is going on. We trust him with our safety."

From Barbara: "Excellent 2 cents. Your admiration for David is quite apparent and viewing your live streaming I get the feeling David feels the same about you."

Finally, Skip says: "Great tribute to number one meteorologist... however claim to be only 50 might be "FAKE news".

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's YOUR 2 Cents. 

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

  • Send Kelly Your 2 Cents

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks so much for giving me Your 2 Cents. I read every e-mail I get and appreciate your comments. Be looking for Your 2 Cents Monday through Friday on NEWS 9 at 10. Thanks so much, Kelly Ogle, NEWS 9 Anchor

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.