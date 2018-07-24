Your 2 Cents: News 9’s History Of Innovative Storm Forecasting

We've been celebrating David Payne's 50th birthday for a couple of days now, at his request, and last night I told you about his skill and passion for Oklahoma's wild weather, and the impact he's had on his co-workers here at News 9 over the past 5 years.

Here's what you had to say:

Jim from Newalla first: "I moved to OK about 2 weeks prior to the May 3, 1999 tornadoes. My first memory of David is his storm tracking during that day and how well informed he helped keep all of us. No one else could have replaced Gary and made it his own like David has."

Marie in Del City: "Happy birthday dear Mr. David Payne, I am glad that Kelly Ogle said what he did. He is sincere and a dear friend for you."

Trudy writes: "Got used to seeing Uncle Gary for all those years, now it's Cousin David and it's still rockin."

Peggy in Calvin Oklahoma says: "We live in Calvin, Oklahoma and we count on David when bad weather is going on. We trust him with our safety."

From Barbara: "Excellent 2 cents. Your admiration for David is quite apparent and viewing your live streaming I get the feeling David feels the same about you."

Finally, Skip says: "Great tribute to number one meteorologist... however claim to be only 50 might be "FAKE news".

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's YOUR 2 Cents.