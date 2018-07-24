Stranger Buys School Supplies For Metro Teacher - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Stranger Buys School Supplies For Metro Teacher

Posted: Updated:
Kim Prato is a pre-K teacher who has been preparing all summer, stockpiling supplies. Kim Prato is a pre-K teacher who has been preparing all summer, stockpiling supplies.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Kim Prato is a pre-K teacher who has been preparing all summer, stockpiling supplies. She was inside an Office Depot on Saturday, making another trip to buy things for her students - debating what she could afford.

“Once I found these things, I really had to have this talk with myself about 'Can I pull this off this month, do I have enough to do this?'" Prato told News 9.

She eventually made her way to the register, and that’s when she struck up a conversation with the gentleman behind her in line. They talked about the school where she worked, the grade she taught. He mentioned that his daughter was attending the same school district.

Just before Kim went to swipe her card, the stranger stepped in.

"And he said, 'I'll take care of it'. And I immediately began to cry. And told him that he didn't have to do that at all...” Kim said.

She believes blessings come in all shapes and sizes and hopes the stranger knows the immediate impact he made with his act of kindness.

Kim says there are a million ways to support Oklahoma teachers. If you want to help her, or teachers like her, look for teacher wishlists on Amazon, or ask them how you can help at your “Meet the Teacher” night.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.