Stranger Buys School Supplies For Metro Teacher

Kim Prato is a pre-K teacher who has been preparing all summer, stockpiling supplies. She was inside an Office Depot on Saturday, making another trip to buy things for her students - debating what she could afford.

“Once I found these things, I really had to have this talk with myself about 'Can I pull this off this month, do I have enough to do this?'" Prato told News 9.

She eventually made her way to the register, and that’s when she struck up a conversation with the gentleman behind her in line. They talked about the school where she worked, the grade she taught. He mentioned that his daughter was attending the same school district.

Just before Kim went to swipe her card, the stranger stepped in.

"And he said, 'I'll take care of it'. And I immediately began to cry. And told him that he didn't have to do that at all...” Kim said.

She believes blessings come in all shapes and sizes and hopes the stranger knows the immediate impact he made with his act of kindness.

Kim says there are a million ways to support Oklahoma teachers. If you want to help her, or teachers like her, look for teacher wishlists on Amazon, or ask them how you can help at your “Meet the Teacher” night.