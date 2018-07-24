Customers Have Utility Bill Options To Avoid High Summer Costs - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Customers Have Utility Bill Options To Avoid High Summer Costs

Posted: Updated:

As temperatures rise throughout the summer, so do electric utility bills. However, OG&E representatives say there are ways to avoid paying extra.

Increased air conditioner use is one of the several factors that contribute to high bills this time of year. OG&E representatives say there are a few billing plan options available to customers.

Guaranteed flat bills allow customers to pay the same monthly bill each month regardless of usage. Customers can also sign up for the voluntary average monthly billing which analyzes the past 12 months to determine your bill amount.

"Smart hours program, then you are paying half the price and variable rate during the house which are peak hours for our generation," said Kathleen O'Shea. 

OG&E staff also encourage customers to use indoor fans when possible and to plant non-invasive trees. Stay with us this morning for more information on where you can go to beat the heat.

