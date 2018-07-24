Possible Shower In Western Oklahoma, Dry, Partly Sunny Elsewhere

There's a slight chance of a shower or storm in Western Oklahoma, but elsewhere the state is dry and partly sunny Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 90's like Monday and the humidity remains low.

Tuesday evening will be quiet and dry with lows dropping into the 70s and upper 60s.

Rain and storm chances in the panhandle return Wednesday, otherwise Oklahoma will be dry with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be slightly hotter in the mid to upper 90s.

Wednesday night a front will move in bringing rain and storm chances in Northwest Oklahoma overnight. Slight chances for showers and storms will remain late in the week with chances increasing this weekend.