15-Year-Old Accused In Severe Injuries Of 3-Year-Old

A 15-year-old boy is charged with maiming a little girl he was left to baby-sit.

Dusty Hawkins and her siblings were in foster care June 23 when she suffered severe burns.

According to a search warrant, on the night of her injuries the girl's foster mother left Dusty and her siblings with her nephew since she planned on being "gone all night."

It wasn't until the next morning that she found the child on the floor in critical condition.

Court documents reveal how the toddler was allegedly injured while in the care of the woman's nephew.

According to the teen he went to bathe Dusty after she, "pooped all over herself."

He said he filled the bathtub with "very hot water" and then left to retrieve a bottle of bleach. He said when he returned he found Dusty head first inside the bathtub.

He said while she was red he thought she was okay "because her skin wasn't coming off."

And while he claims it was all an accident, the girl's foster mother told police she didn't believe Dusty could have gotten into the bathtub herself.

Dusty's biological parents say they just wanted justice for their daughter.

"Whoever did that to her is not human," Angela Hawkins, Dusty’s mother said.

Since her hospitalization Dusty has undergone painful skin grafting to her face, neck, and shoulders. She's expected to remain hospitalized for the next several months.

Dusty's parents tell us they hope the foster mother will face charges. In the meantime, because the teen is a juvenile, law prevents the public from learning his identity until he is adjudicated or found guilty.