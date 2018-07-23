Florida Sheriff Won't Charge Man In Deadly "Stand Your Ground" Shooting Over Parking Spot

The District Attorney’s Office says a father, his wife and two children are all facing felony charges after a 15-year-old boy was found nearly starved to death in the family’s home near Meeker.More >>
The District Attorney’s Office says a father, his wife and two children are all facing felony charges after a 15-year-old boy was found nearly starved to death in the family’s home near Meeker.More >>
Pam Smith wasn't with her husband and children on the duck boat that capsized and sank last Thursday near Branson, Missouri.More >>
Pam Smith wasn't with her husband and children on the duck boat that capsized and sank last Thursday near Branson, Missouri.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.