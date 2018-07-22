Dozens Gather In MWC For Crash Course In Growing Cannabis - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Dozens Gather In MWC For Crash Course In Growing Cannabis

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Dozens of people gathered in Midwest City for a crash course in growing your own cannabis. Come November, they're hoping to put their knowledge into practice.

When it comes to growing your own medical grade marijuana, experts say it's a lot tougher than you may think.

Ben Schons with OKC Veggies says green thumb or not, you'll need  to devote some of your time to research.

“It's a lot harder than a tomato or a pepper and you want to grow it to the quality that it was regulated at,” said OKC Veggies business owner Ben Schons.

And while his classes are attracting people by the droves, most of them shied away from our cameras.

“It just became legal and people are afraid of being judged and the stigma associated cannabis,” said Horticulturist Kimberly Campell.

Campell uses CBD.

“I was able to get off many pharmaceuticals, anxiety, pain, I had my knees replaced all kinds of stuff that was not good for my liver,” said Campell.

She plans to grow her own cannabis so that she knows exactly what's going into her body.

“Growing your own is a personal choice for knowing what is in your medicine,” said Campell.

Schons says while it is an exciting time for Oklahomans, he encourages potential growers to educate themselves before going all in.

“Make sure your educated, don’t go out and spend a bunch of money, do it right and do your research, and know your budget,” said Schons.

Once the details of State Question 788 are nailed down, OKC Veggies hopes to grown their own cannabis, showing people how to grow it, prune it, and harvest it.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
