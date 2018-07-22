Trump Chicken Sails Along San Francisco Waterfront

A 33-foot inflatable “Trump Chicken” made another appearance in the Bay Area, this time sailing around the San Francisco shore dressed in prison garb on Sunday.

The massive chicken, wearing a “Prisoner 45” striped shirt, was inflated at Crissy Field and then made for Fisherman’s Wharf, according to The Trump Chicken website.

The gold-crested chicken was set to sail past the Ferry Building about 1:30 p.m., moving slowly along The Embarcadero, heading toward McCovey Cove.

The chicken made its debut in April 2017 at the San Francisco Tax March, organizer Danelle Morton said.

Since then, the chicken has popped up around the country in several different sizes. It made an appearance outside the White House in February and, in San Francisco on Presidents Day weekend, the chicken was sailed around Alcatraz Island.

A fundraising site for the chicken had raised more than $500 of a $4,000 goal by Saturday afternoon.

The GoFundMe site can be found at: http://gofundme.com/speaktruthtopoultry

