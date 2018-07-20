Two Teens Accused Of Attempted Murder In Lincoln County

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a murder plot, Lincoln County officials said Friday.

A 15-year-old girl and her 18-year-old boyfriend were arrested Thursday night after they were accused of trying to kill her mother, the Lincoln County sheriff's office said.

The two people reportedly ran away from the scene after the gun jammed.

No names have been released at this time.

