AT&T Bringing 5G Mobile Network To OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY -

AT&T said the company plans to begin introducing mobile 5G to customers in Oklahoma City this year. 

In the announcement Friday, the company announced Oklahoma City, along with Charlotte and Raleigh, N.C. were the three cities identified in the buildout. The other cities previously announced for the service include Dallas, Atlanta, and Waco. 

“Our residents and our businesses always desire further private sector investment in technology infrastructure, and being a city on the cutting edge is something we can and do pitch to job creators,” said Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt.

“This 5G deployment in OKC will help our residents and businesses take advantage of future technologies and opportunities," said Holt. 

Find out more about the 5G Software Standards Set by the International Wireless Standards Body. 

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
