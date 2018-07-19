Zuckerberg: Facebook Won't Ban Holocaust Deniers - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Zuckerberg: Facebook Won't Ban Holocaust Deniers

By CBS News
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at a conference in San Francisco. April 12, 2016. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File) Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at a conference in San Francisco. April 12, 2016. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says while he finds Holocaust denial "deeply offensive," he doesn't believe that such content should be blocked from Facebook.

Speaking with Recode's Kara Swisher, Zuckerberg, who is Jewish, said in an interview published Wednesday that he thinks there are things "that different people get wrong." He added that he doesn't think they are "intentionally" getting it wrong. At this point, Swisher cut in and said that in the case of Holocaust deniers, it may be intentionally wrong.

In a follow-up email to Swisher, Zuckerberg sought to clarify his comments. 

"I personally find Holocaust denial deeply offensive, and I absolutely didn't intend to defend the intent of people who deny that," he noted. 

The remarks sparked criticism, including from the Anti-Defamation League, which said in a statement that Facebook has a "moral and ethical obligation" not to allow people to disseminate Holocaust denial on its platform.

Zuckerberg said offensive content isn't necessarily banned unless it is to organize harm or attack someone.

"What we will do is we'll say, 'Okay, you have your page, and if you're not trying to organize harm against someone, or attacking someone, then you can put up that content on your page, even if people might disagree with it or find it offensive'," he said.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

