Man From Norman Dies In Cleveland County Crash

The Department of Public Safety reported a fatality crash in Cleveland County, Wednesday evening.

Officials report the crash occurred 1.5 miles north of Lexington around 7:40 p.m. Authorities said two Dodge Ram pickups collided on US-77 near York Road. One driver, a white male age 50, was transported to OU Medical Center with truck internal injuries.

The second victim, a white male age 55, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither driver has been identified.

An investigation will determine what caused the crash.