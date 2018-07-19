Man From Norman Dies In Cleveland County Crash - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Man From Norman Dies In Cleveland County Crash


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Department of Public Safety reported a fatality crash in Cleveland County, Wednesday evening.

Officials report the crash occurred 1.5 miles north of Lexington around 7:40 p.m. Authorities said two Dodge Ram pickups collided on US-77 near York Road. One driver, a white male age 50, was transported to OU Medical Center with truck internal injuries.

The second victim, a white male age 55, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Neither driver has been identified. 

An investigation will determine what caused the crash. 

