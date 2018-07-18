My 2 Cents: The Word 'Smokable' Is Not In SQ 788

Before the primary election last month, Amanda and I studied State Question 788, the Medical Marijuana initiative. I went back over it again today, and it dawned on me that the word "smokable" wasn't anywhere in the 5 pages, in fact no form of the word "smoke" was in there.

Why is that?

It's darn sure in the news these days, because the State Board of Health issued emergency rules for the use of medical marijuana in Oklahoma that banned the sale of smokable marijuana.

Medical groups urged the restriction, which is understandable with the known dangers of smoking anything.

But when 57 percent of Oklahoma voters passed State Question 788, I believe the overwhelming assumption was that most of the medical marijuana would be smoked by patients.

The Board of Health surely new the same thing, but overrode the will of the people anyway.

Today the Attorney General said, "The current rules contain provisions that are inconsistent with the plain language of State Question 788," and it was plain language.

They overstepped their authority he said.

Whether you're for or against medical marijuana, it's wrong for a panel of nine people to revamp a law passed by a half million Oklahomans.