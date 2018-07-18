Passenger In Construction Vehicle Killed In Crash Near Stroud

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a deadly crash in Stroud, Wednesday morning.

Troopers said a semi and a construction vehicle collided in a construction zone along the Turner Turnpike eastbound MM183 around 12:45 a.m. The construction vehicle made an improper U-turn in front of the semi truck, according to officials.

The passenger in the construction vehicle was killed, OHP confirmed. Both drivers were transported to the hospital.

Both eastbound lanes and the westbound lane were blocked as troopers mapped the scene.

Creek: Turner Turnpike eastbound MM183 OHP Troopers are investigating a fatality collision. Both eastbound lanes and the inside westbound lane is blocked. Eastbound traffic is being diverted into the cash lane to bypass the crash. Be prepared for delays as traffic increases. pic.twitter.com/zhPjehVw0w — Kera Philippi (@OHPLTKera) July 18, 2018

OHP said eastbound drivers were diverted through the toll booth lanes.

Horrible accident on the Turner Turnpike near Stroud. OHP says a semi and construction vehicle collided in a construction zone and a passenger in the construction vehicle was killed. Both drivers are in the hospital. @NewsOn6 @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/kmTkcypnam — Joseph Holloway (@a_cupof_JOE) July 18, 2018

All lanes of the turnpike were reopened around 8:40 a.m.