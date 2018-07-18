Four People Injured After Shooting In NW OKC

Four people are taken to the hospital after being shot near on the northwest side.

According to Oklahoma City Police, three adult males and one juvenile female were all shot Wednesday morning. Police said the disagreement began just before midnight, near the Garden Square Apartments in OKC, off of Melrose Lane and Rockwell Avenue.

Officers were originally called to the complex in response to a large fight that had erupted between a large group

“This happened outside in a breezeway in the apartment complex, two opposing sides got together words were exchanged and eventually shots were fired,” said OCPD Officer Hayden Barnes.

At last check, three victims are still being treated in area hospitals, the fourth has been discharged.

In the meantime, officers said the shooting is still under investigation with credible suspect information.