OHP Seeking Witnesses In Fatal Edmond Crash - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OHP Seeking Witnesses In Fatal Edmond Crash

Posted: Updated:
EDMOND, Oklahoma -

Around 2:30 a.m. July 14, investigators said 20-year-old Xavier Trevon Ware was driving north on I-35 just south of East 2nd in Edmond with Alexis Ware and her three-year-old son.

Troopers said the vehicle went off the road, flipped and the toddler was ejected.

Investigators said Xavier and Alexis found the boy and left the scene on foot. Approximately an hour later, troopers said they flagged down a driver for help.

According to court documents, the driver who stopped overheard Alexis ask Xavier, "what did you do to my baby" with Xavier responding, "why you [sic] putting this on me, it was an accident."

First responders said the child was unresponsive and doctors pronounced him dead at the hospital.

Xavier told troopers he had swerved to miss a large deer and Alexis said she was asleep when the crash happened, according to the court filing.

Investigators asked Xavier to give a blood sample and documents said he was "very slow to respond, and he was overly relaxed for the circumstances and seemed very impaired by a drug."

Xavier told troopers, "I don’t need to give you my blood." But they got a warrant and a sample.

Witnesses said there may have been other people parked at Buffalo Wild Wings or Whataburger nearby who saw something. The OHP is asking anyone with information to contact them at 405-425-2323.

When the vehicle was inspected in a storage facility after the crash, troopers said there were no seatbelts buckled in the back and no child seat in the vehicle.

Xavier was booked in the Oklahoma County Jail on complaints of second degree murder and child endangerment DUI.

He was charged in a different case in Cleveland County last month for assault and battery in the presence of a minor. Court records show another case is set to go to trial in Oklahoma County in October for robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.