Two Arrested In Pursuit Near NW OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Two Arrested In Pursuit Near NW OKC

Posted: Updated:
By Ashley Holden, News 9
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

An overnight pursuit ends with a car crashing into a house.

The chase ended near North West 36th Street and Amelia Avenue. Police say they are still actively looking for those two suspects. This all ended when an SUV involved in crashed into a house.

At that point there were four males inside the vehicle. Two of people in the SUV, the driver and a passenger ,were taken into custody. 

This pursuit all started when an officer tried to make a traffic stop. Police said that the two suspects were taken into custody are convicted felons. 

Officials also told us at one point during the pursuit a gun was seen. Police say no one was hurt despite the car crashing into this house. 

Officials are still actively looking for two suspects. 

Stay with News9.com or your News 9 app for more information as it becomes available. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.