Two Arrested In Pursuit Near NW OKC

An overnight pursuit ends with a car crashing into a house.

The chase ended near North West 36th Street and Amelia Avenue. Police say they are still actively looking for those two suspects. This all ended when an SUV involved in crashed into a house.

At that point there were four males inside the vehicle. Two of people in the SUV, the driver and a passenger ,were taken into custody.

This pursuit all started when an officer tried to make a traffic stop. Police said that the two suspects were taken into custody are convicted felons.

Officials also told us at one point during the pursuit a gun was seen. Police say no one was hurt despite the car crashing into this house.

Officials are still actively looking for two suspects.

Stay with News9.com or your News 9 app for more information as it becomes available.