OCPD Investigating Rollover Crash Involving Officer

Oklahoma City Police are investigating the cause of a rollover crash involving a metro driver and a police officer late Monday afternoon.

It happened near NW 115th and Western Avenue.

According to preliminary reports, Captain Arthur Gregory said the officer was northbound on Western and the other driver was southbound approaching 115th when the two collided.

The officer’s car stopped on the curb and the other driver’s car flipped on its top.

Jewel McCullough came outside after the crash. She's lived in the area for nearly a decade.

“I think they need to change the lights, do something with the lights,” McCullough explained.

She said she's so concerned about the intersection, sometimes she avoids it altogether.

Police said both the officer and the other driver in Monday's crash were alert and talking with paramedics at the scene. They were taken to the hospital for observation, according to Captain Gregory.

Traffic investigators are working to find out what led up to the crash.

“They will talk to all the drivers involved, there were several witnesses, and try to piece this thing together,” Captain Gregory said.

News 9 reached out to the police department for records of crashes at that intersection over the last five years and will share an update when it becomes available.