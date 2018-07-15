11-Year Old Tulsa Girl Found Safe After Being Abducted - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

11-Year Old Tulsa Girl Found Safe After Being Abducted

TULSA, Oklahoma -

An 11-year-old girl is safe tonight after a kidnapping on Sunday.

According to Tulsa Police, it began at a dollar general where they say the suspect, Niesha Hardy sprayed mace in a manager’s face and was driven by a resident here to Comanche Park.

Police say at some point Hardy got upset with the driver, took the driver's 11-year-old daughter, and threatened to shoot the girl in the face. Officers say she also threatened to come back for the driver's other kids.

Officers surrounded the nearby apartments knocking door to door searching for the little girl. Police later found the girl safe and sound but were not able to find Hardy.

"They voluntarily let us search their cars when they didn't have to. They opened up their trunks. The community did a great job out here and ultimately that's what led us to find the little girl," said Sgt. Patrick Stephens.

Officers say Hardy has long braids with the color pink woven into her hair. Police say if anyone has any information on Hardy's whereabouts, call 911. 

