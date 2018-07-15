Authorities Say 18-Year-Old Man Drowns In Southwest Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says an 18-year-old man has drowned in Frederick Lake in southwestern Oklahoma.

The OHP says D'Antwan Hemphill of Frederick drowned about 6:30 p.m. Friday in the lake in Tillman County about 100 miles (161 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City.

An OHP report says Hemphill was not wearing a personal flotation device when he swam to a stranded personal watercraft that his girlfriend was operating and the two then began to swim back to shore.

The report says Hemphill complained of being tired, then disappeared under the water.

His body was recovered nearly three hours later.