3-Week-Old Muskogee Child Left In Hot Limo

Police say a 3-week-old baby is doing alright after Muskogee Police rescued him from a hot car. Officers say three people left the baby in the car while they went into a restaurant to get something to eat.

Muskogee Police received a phone call last night saying an infant was alone and crying in a black limousine in a restaurant parking lot.

Officer Lincoln Anderson says police got here just in time. He says it doesn't seem like the baby was inside the hot car for too long, but he says it only takes a few minutes for little ones to overheat.

"It was hot, windows were down but the car wasn't running so there was no A/C on," said Officer Anderson. "The child was fine, it was hot. Temperature was between 85 and 90 even at that time of the evening."

Inside the El Chico, officers found the 3-week-old's father, aunt, and uncle.

"They seemed a little hesitant to talk about it," said Officer Anderson. Anderson says the father claims he went inside the restaurant first, trusting the baby's aunt and uncle to bring the baby with them but that the baby was "out of sight, out of mind."

"Sometimes you wonder why or how it could be accidental, but it does happen sometimes," said Officer Anderson.

Police say it didn't seem like the baby had been left alone for long but Beth Washington with Safe Kids Tulsa says with this kind of heat, cars can warm up 19 degrees every 10 minutes.

"The car heats up very, very fast, and it can be very dangerous for kids," said Washington. "Their little bodies don't regulate heat like they should. They actually heat up 3-5 times faster than an adult does."

Anderson says there wasn't enough evidence to arrest the family members on the spot, but DHS is looking into the situation.

Police say it's ultimately up to the DA's office to decide whether or not to file charges, which means the adults, in this case, could still be arrested.