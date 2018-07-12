Hot And Humid With A Slight Chance Of A Storm Thursday

The heat will continue to slowly build as storm chances remain low Thursday.

The temps will be 'not as hot' but the forecast remains the same with temps slowly heating toward the weekend into early next week. Highs could approach 100.

COLD WATERMELON IS THE G.O.A. T. on these DOG DAYS OF SUMMER! Thanks to REVA Brown for sending in the pic!@news9 #okwx pic.twitter.com/wo8hb7RffO — Jed Castles News 9 (@JedCastles) July 12, 2018

Heat indexes will be above 100, Thursday.

DAYS ABOVE 100: Most of central and eastern OK have yet to see their first 100 degree day! Far SWOK has seen nearly 20 days above 100.@news9 #okwx pic.twitter.com/69XrCTHGL9 — Jed Castles News 9 (@JedCastles) July 12, 2018

A few afternoon storms will be possible into Friday. Signals continue to point to a cold front sometime mid to late next week.

Who's ready for the weekend?! Here comes more seasonal heat, plan to stay hydrated!! @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/0vzTWqkCJy — Robyn King (@RobynKing_news9) July 12, 2018

Storm chances will increase with the front.